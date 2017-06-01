PPG Announces Decision to Withdraw Proposal and Not Pursue Offer for AkzoNobel

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2017 – PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has withdrawn its proposal to combine with AkzoNobel (AKZA.AS:AKZOY) and will not pursue a public offer for all the issued and outstanding shares of AkzoNobel. PPG made the final decision today after careful consideration, including the stakeholder interests of both companies.

“We were hopeful throughout this process that AkzoNobel’s Boards would see the merits of our compelling proposal to combine our two great companies and create significant shareholder value and a more sustainable business for the future. We strongly believe a combined company would create more opportunities and provide more benefits for our collective customers, employees, shareholders and society in general,” said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer.

“We made a final attempt for engagement late last week and through a letter to AkzoNobel (attached). In that letter, we addressed AkzoNobel’s stated commentary around value, certainty, timing and stakeholder considerations, and provided additional and specific commitments and assurances including a significant break-fee and an offer to negotiate a nominal price increase as part of an agreed transaction. However, AkzoNobel’s Boards have consistently refused to engage and did not respond to our call or letter. As a result, we believe it is in the best interests of PPG and its shareholders to withdraw our proposal to AkzoNobel at this time.

“As always, PPG remains focused on identifying growth opportunities that will drive value and strengthen our company. We remain committed to our longstanding disciplined approach to business portfolio management and cash deployment.

“I want to thank PPG’s many employees for their interest and support throughout this process, especially those who work within our facilities in the Netherlands. I also want to thank those stakeholders in the Netherlands who were open to and welcomed the opportunity to learn about the possibilities that a business combination could provide. We are proud to call the Netherlands home to many of our employees and businesses, and we look forward to our continued growth in this important country.”