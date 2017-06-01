Industrial Coatings: A Sunny Forecast

The near-term outlook for participants in the industrial coatings industry remains bright. On top of broad economic tailwinds such as low interest rates, cash-rich participants and an active M&A market, several industry-specific factors are providing further lift. Companies are introducing innovative new technologies as customer demands evolve, end markets such as automotive and aerospace are growing, and global regulatory environments continue to change. In this article, we discuss several key industrial coatings market drivers, shown in Figure 1. Participants who are well-positioned to capitalize on these trends can expect healthy profits for the foreseeable future. For purposes of this article, we broadly define industrial coatings to include OEM coatings for automotive, aerospace and other applications; general industrial finishes for structures, machinery and equipment, coil and electrical insulation; and industrial maintenance and protective coatings, among others.