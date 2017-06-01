Azelaic Acid from Emery Oleochemicals
An alternative to sebacic acid, EMEROX® azelaic acid can be used as a reactant or directly in formulated products. It is suitable for applications including low-temperature and polymeric plasticizers, polyamide hot melts, polyester films and adhesives, and urethane elastomers. It offers a lower melting point, excellent flexibility and high impact resistance. Visit www.emeryoleo.com.
