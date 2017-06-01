New Products

Azelaic Acid from Emery Oleochemicals

PRODUCTS.jpg
June 1, 2017
KEYWORDS specialty chemicals
Reprints
No Comments

An alternative to sebacic acid, EMEROX® azelaic acid can be used as a reactant or directly in formulated products. It is suitable for applications including low-temperature and polymeric plasticizers, polyamide hot melts, polyester films and adhesives, and urethane elastomers. It offers a lower melting point, excellent flexibility and high impact resistance. Visit www.emeryoleo.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.