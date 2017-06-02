Price Alerts

BASF Increases Prices for Pigments

June 2, 2017
LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany – Effective June 1, 2017, or as contracts allow, BASF will increase prices for numerous pigments by up to 15% worldwide. The price increase predominantly affects phthalocyanine and inorganic pigments used in the coatings, plastics and printing industries. The price adjustments are necessary due to higher raw materials costs, as well as further challenging environmental, health and safety costs.

