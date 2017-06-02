BASF Increases Prices for Pigments
June 2, 2017
No Comments
LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany – Effective June 1, 2017, or as contracts allow, BASF will increase prices for numerous pigments by up to 15% worldwide. The price increase predominantly affects phthalocyanine and inorganic pigments used in the coatings, plastics and printing industries. The price adjustments are necessary due to higher raw materials costs, as well as further challenging environmental, health and safety costs.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.