LANXESS Pigments Achieve SCS Recycled Content Certification

PITTSBURGH – Bayferrox® yellow, red and black pigments from specialty chemicals company LANXESS have been recertified for pre-consumer recycled iron oxide content from SCS Global Services (SCS). The company formally known as Scientific Certification Systems Inc., based in California, is a global leader in independent, third-party environmental certification, auditing, testing and standards development. LANXESS first achieved certification from SCS for pre-consumer recycled iron oxide content in 2014.

SCS evaluated yellow, red and black Bayferrox iron oxide pigments and verified the popular shades contain high percentages of recycled content. Using Bayferrox pigments with SCS certification for coloring concrete or other materials used in buildings allows project teams to factor in the pigments when calculating overall percentage of recycled content a building has, to support the implementation of a global green certification strategy.

“LANXESS is the only iron oxide pigments producer to qualify and offer the market SCS certification on the recycled content of its products. This means that the final product includes up to 92% recycled content. Our customers who have a LEED-driven purchasing strategy will benefit from this certification, while supporting a more sustainable environment,” said Hans-Peter Baldus, head of LANXESS Inorganic Pigments, Americas region. “We know that especially in locations like North America, Brazil and Europe, this is an important driver in the construction market, and we are proud to offer our customers this added value for their construction applications.”

As the world’s largest producer of iron oxide pigments, LANXESS sees the sustainability of its products and processes as absolutely essential. To ensure a reliable and sustainable supply of iron oxide red pigments to its customers globally in the long term, LANXESS invested in the construction of a new production site in Ningbo, China. It uses the Ningbo Process®, which is based on patented technology that is designed to meet and exceed the latest environmental standards in the production of yellow-cast red pigments.

In addition, all of the production plants in the inorganic pigments production network are based on processes that are subject to the same HSEQ directives regardless of where in the world they are. All production facilities are certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 and are regularly monitored.