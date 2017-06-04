CPCA Confirms New Board at Annual Conference and AGM

OTTAWA, Ontario - The Canadian Paint and Coatings Association (CPCA) held its 104th Annual Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Montreal, Quebec, on May 24-25, 2017.

The AGM saw the re-election of several members to the CPCA Board of Directors, including Tim Vogel of Cloverdale Paint as Chair. The full board slate for 2017–18 includes André Buisson (Société Laurentide), Bruce Clatworthy (A.R. Monteith), Doug Crabb (Duha Group), Andy Doyle (American Coatings Association), Nancy Houle (BASF Canada), Brent Jamieson (Axalta Coating Systems), Sharon Kelly (KelCoatings), Glen Knowles (Sherwin-Williams), Ron Nakamura (PPG Canada), Darrin Nobel (Home-Hardware Beauti-Tone), Jeff Snyder (AkzoNobel), Ed Thompson (L.V. Lomas), Richard Tremblay (Benjamin Moore), Fred Veghelyi (OPC Polymers Canada) and Tim Vogel (Board Chair, Cloverdale Paint).

“The re-election of the CPCA Board of Directors is a welcome outcome,” said Vogel. “In particular, the association’s three-year strategic plan will end soon, and the board expects to approve a new three-year plan by December. Part of that plan will ensure the association continues its work toward ensuring existing chemicals can continue to be used in thousands of product formulations, while at the same time ensuring minimal impact on human health and the environment.”

The conference included a strong business program that focused on “Trends Moving Industry to Higher Levels of Performance.” Topics included various issues impacting paint and coatings, such as sustainability, use of biocides, transformative mergers and acquisitions, and the ongoing developments in the construction and automotive segments. The conference looked at supply chain risk management and ongoing sustainability challenges, including paint stewardship in Canada. It also looked at waste management and the efforts being made to drastically reduce a company’s environmental footprint while at the same time reducing costs.

The annual Chair’s Gala Dinner and Industry Award Presentations recognized key individuals for their commitment to issues of importance to the Canadian paint and coatings industry.

CPCA’s highest honor this year, the Roy Kennedy Outstanding Achievement Award, was presented to Andy Doyle, President and CEO of the American Coatings Association.

The Industry Achievement Award was presented to Errol Bonaventura of Inortech-EMCO, Barry Cupp of Sherwin-Williams, and Sheri Oberle of AkzoNobel. This award is presented to an individual or an organization that has demonstrated exceptional achievement in advancing the interests of the industry and the association.

The Industry Statesman Award was presented to Stuart Eaton of Cloverdale Paint, Gilles Lussier of Chemours and Richard St-Onge of Peintures MF. This award is presented to individuals who have recently retired or are retiring and have made a significant contribution to the association at the national or local level.