ACA’s President and CEO Receives CPCA Award

WASHINGTON — The Canadian Paint and Coatings Association (CPCA) presented Andy Doyle, President and CEO of the American Coatings Association (ACA), with the 2017 Roy Kennedy Outstanding Achievement Award during CPCA’s 104th Annual Conference and AGM in Montreal. The award is CPCA’s highest honor and is given annually to an individual who epitomizes Roy Kennedy’s dedication to the paint and coatings industry and his outstanding volunteer service to the association and its members.

Doyle joined the ACA (then the National Paint & Coatings Association) in 1979 and shortly thereafter began leading the association’s efforts to advance the needs of the paint and coatings industry. He has been a longstanding member of CPCA’s Board of Directors and works closely with CPCA on a range of cross-border issues and leads ACA as Secretariat for the International Paint and Printing Ink Council (IPPIC).

“I am thrilled to see Andy receive this recognition,” said Gary LeRoux, CPCA President and CEO. “Andy’s vision, leadership and commitment to the ACA and the paint and coatings industry have been critical elements to past and current successes in the industry.”