TMC Materials Adds to Commercial Team

SHREWSBURY, MA - TMC Materials has added Stephanie Anderson to its commercial team as the Southeast Territory Manager. She brings 20 years of industry experience in the specialty chemical and plastic industries, having spent time in Cabot Corp.’s Purification and Performance Chemical divisions as Regional Sales Manager, as well as nine years in chemical distribution.

TMC Materials Inc. is a chemical supplier covering 20 states along the East Coast. The company offers chemical products that serve the adhesives, coatings, cosmetics, inks, paper, elastomerics, plastics, polymer, rubber and textiles industries.