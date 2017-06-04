BYK Receives Innovation Awards

WESEL, Germany/SHANGHAI – BYK has received two accolades from Ringier Trade Media, the publisher of Coatings and Inks China. The publisher has recognized BYK in two categories, awarding the company the “2017 Ringier Technology Innovation Awards - Coatings Industry” and “Innovators of the Year.”

A new additive from BYK impressed the public and jury, which was comprised of seven experts from the Chinese coatings industry. BYK-3565, which positively affects the wetting and leveling of the subsequent coating layer in multilayer coatings, was voted the winner in the “2017 Ringier Technology Innovation Awards - Coatings Industry” category by a large majority.

The jury was equally impressed by the work of the international and interdisciplinary research teams, and recognized those teams with the “Innovators of the Year” award.

“We are thrilled with this double distinction because it confirms that we are on the right path of successfully meeting the various demands and challenges of the coatings industry with state-of-the-art additive technology and new concepts,” said Horst Sulzbach, BYK’s CTO.