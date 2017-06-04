NRC Group and Olin Announce Collaboration

HAMBURG, Germany – The NRC Group and Olin have started a new collaboration in which The NRC Group now distributes Olin’s epoxy resins (D.E.R.™/D.E.N.™) and curing agents (D.E.H.™) for the coatings, civil engineering, adhesives and composites industries.

This collaboration reunites the two companies after their previous collaboration of more than 40 years, during which Olin’s epoxy resins products were distributed in the European territories.

Thorsten Prott, Business Manager of Composites and Construction at The NRC Group’s head office, commented, “We welcome this renewed collaboration and are very much looking forward to the mutual strategic alliance we have set up with Olin. We’re excited to be expanding the already strong customer relationships we have in this core industry and allowing them to benefit from Olin’s epoxy products."