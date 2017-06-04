TCI Powder Coatings Opens Product Development Laboratory

AMERICUS, GA – TCI Powder Coatings, a subsidiary of RPM International Inc., announced the opening of its new Product Development Laboratory in Americus, Georgia. Planning for the lab started in the spring of 2016 with the official opening in January 2017.

The primary functions of the lab include developing innovative products, improving current technologies and producing rapid color matches. Other lab features include analytical work, corrosion testing, environmental research and testing, manufacturing, and customer support.

State-of-the-art color matching equipment and software combined with an upgraded database of improved pigments provide for unparalleled color matching capabilities and quick turn-around times. A styling room is available for critical color matching/styling work, and spaces designed for customer collaboration and employee training were included in the design. The lab also has FTIR and DSC capabilities.

This infrastructure further demonstrates TCI’s commitment to support customers of key market segments with technical support, collaboration and expertise while delivering high-quality coating solutions.

Those working within the lab include product formulators and chemists, segment technology leaders, color-matching specialists, and analytical chemists.