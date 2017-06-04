New Bridge Crossing the Mississippi River Features Textured Coating by TEX∙COTE

PANAMA CITY, FL - A new bridge crossing the Mississippi River between Wisconsin and Minnesota features a special textured coating product by Florida-based TEX∙COTE®, the manufacturer of specialty textured coatings for building applications.

Textured Coatings of America Inc., a 56-year-old company also called TEX∙COTE, is a leading manufacturer of highway and bridge coatings and offers a complete line of decorative and protective high-build architectural coatings for commercial, industrial, transportation and residential uses.

TEX∙COTE products were used for the new I-90 Mississippi River Bridge, which consists of a pair of bridges over the Mississippi River that connect the area of La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Winona County, Minnesota. The new bridges opened to traffic in October 2016, replacing a previous plate girder bridge built in 1967 that was deemed not as safe for traffic. They were designed to last 100 years, improve safety for drivers and improve traffic flow. The Minnesota Department of Transportation ordered the new bridges.

The TEX∙COTE product used for the Dresbach Bridge Project was XL 70® Bridge Cote® with Silane. In all, thousands of gallons were sold to the painting contractor, Rainbow Inc., and Courtland LLC, a TEX∙COTE distributor, for this specific project. The general contractor was Ames Construction Inc.

Since TEX∙COTE founding in 1961, the company’s ongoing research and development efforts have led to many industry advancements and the development of "green" products with low VOCs. TEX∙COTE’s patented Coolwall® IR System has been proven to reduce energy usage, and its manufacturing process incorporates post-consumer recycled content.