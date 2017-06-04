Research Predicts Demand in Asia Will Drive Global TiO2 Market

GUANGZHOU, China – According to market intelligence firm CCM, the demand for TiO 2 is likely to continue rising, as global supply is tight. Asia is seen as the main growth factor, especially countries with growing living standards, which boost the demand for coatings and packaging products. However, increasing prices of Chinese TiO 2 are decreasing competitiveness, which opens up an opportunity for exporters to invest in the Asian market.

The year 2016 witnessed a strong rebound of China’s TiO 2 business in general, according to CCM. The market situation in 2015 was quite depressed; while in 2016, huge price increases helped the financial performance of China’s manufacturers. The overseas demand for Chinese TiO 2 rose by about 17% in 2016, which enabled manufacturers in China to increase their exports.

While international supply of TiO 2 remains tight, Asia’s TiO 2 market continues the booming trend it has shown since the beginning of 2016. For example, China leads the global demand for TiO 2 in the construction sector, with other Asian regions, such as India and Southeast Asia, and the Americans regions of Brazil and Mexico, not far behind.

The three largest exporters of TiO2 in China in 2016 were Sichuan Lomon, Henan Billions, and Gansu CNNC Huayuan. The leading Chinese TiO 2 exporter in value and quantity was Sichuan Lomon, followed by Henan Billions and Gansu CNNC Huayuan. However, Sichuan Lomon exported $100 million more of TiO 2 than the second-ranked Henan Billions. Henan Billions, on the other hand, exported over $70 million more TiO 2 than Gansu CNNC Huayuan.

Weak demand for TiO 2 in downstream markets has led to manufacturers slowing down their production, because the margin was not profitable. Hence, the global supply of TiO 2 tightened even more during 2016.

China, the most important TiO 2 supplier in Asia, has seen especially tight supply, due to environmental inspections and measurement by the government, which forces manufacturers to limit and cut the production in order to ensure environmental protection. Additionally, the price of Chinese TiO 2 increased not only because of tight supply, but also due to production costs, which have risen because of higher raw material costs and higher transportation costs.

According to market experts, the global consumption of TiO 2 will likely continue to grow until the end of this decade, and the growth in Asia will play a bigger role.

The most important role in future growth is predicted to be with the large manufacturers, as they are able to purchase enterprises in upstream markets and therefore enjoy lower production costs. One example of this trend is seen in the purchase of titanium concentrate processor Panzhihua Ruierxin, which will ensure the supply of ilmenite and other raw materials with tight supply for China’s TiO 2 .

Players in the TiO 2 market believe that the price of TiO 2 will continue to rise till early or mid-2018 and then remain on a high level, as demand and supply of TiO 2 will balance out. Rising living standards in Asian countries like China are causing the demand for coatings and packaging, driving up demand for TiO 2 . Hence, Asia will be the most important market in the near future.

Demand has remained steady during the first quarter of 2017, due to some pre-buying before the peak season ahead. Additionally, there are some signs that the activity from downstream industries like paints and coatings, as well as plastics, is increasing seasonally in the second quarter, which will mean even more pressure on the tight supply situation.