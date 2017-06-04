Finish For High-Heat Applications

The MICROLOK® MZN finish from Birchwood Technologies is a fine-grained zinc phosphate coating for iron and steel components. It provides protection up to 1400 °F for high-heat applications such as pistons, rotor and calipers, and machined components where break-in lubricity is critical.

The MICROLOK MZN coating is a 20-minute process that requires just five easy steps for processing, making it ideal for in-house finishing needs for many machine shops and OEM manufacturers.

When compared to room temperature blackening, the MICROLOK MZN coating exhibits better corrosion resistance and operates at a lower cost. It is safe to apply at a temperature of 140-160° F with no boiling or splattering, and bath maintenance requiring only a simple procedure to monitor the concentration.

As a superior functional coating, MICROLOK MZN is an ideal finish for parts that do not require a dark black finish, but need robust corrosion protection. The MICROLOK MZN zinc phosphate finish complies with MIL-DTL-16232G, Type Z, Classes 1, 2 and 3.

The MICROLOK MZN process is safe and easy to operate. Applying the finish requires only five steps completed in just 15-20 minutes.

Finishers with existing lines can easily convert to the MICROLOK MZN process. There are no technical or costly conversion challenges switching from an existing cold process using existing tank facilities. Also, new tank lines for MICROLOK MZN are available in many sizes from Birchwood Technologies at modest cost, ranging from small-scale manually operated lines to large volume CNC operated systems.

