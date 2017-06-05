Phoseon Technology Announces New Channel Partner for Spain and Portugal

HILLSBORO, OR - Phoseon Technology announced an agreement with E. Vila Projects & Supplies S.L. to distribute Phoseon products and LED solutions in Spain and Portugal.

With this relationship, E. Vila Projects will bundle value-added services to meet various UV-curing requirements using Phoseon LED technology. E. Vila Projects will offer UV system analysis, design and fabrication of power distribution, controls, and mechanical interfaces tailored to clients' application requirements.

"As the demand for UV LED technology grows in the industrial market, to improve performance and lower system costs, E. Vila has the capabilities to provide integration services in a comprehensive and timely manner," said Rob Karsten, Phoseon's EMEA Director of Sales.

"We are excited to partner with Phoseon to bring our customers the reliable and innovative LED-curing technology," said Jose Luis Molina, Executive VP at E. Vila Projects. "With this partnership, we can provide our customers a product with proven quality for their application needs."

Phoseon engineers patented LED technology to deliver rugged, high-performance products for application-specific needs. The company is focused 100% on LED technology and provides worldwide sales and support capabilities.

E. Vila Projects & Supplies S.L. is an engineering company of global solutions using the technology of infrared emitters, ultraviolet radiance and quartz products. The company develops solutions for clients across a range of industries including, plastics, labeling, automotive, aviation, research centers, and universities and graphic industries.