PPG Earns 2016 John Deere Supplier of the Year Award

PITTSBURGH – PPG announced that it was named Supplier of the Year and earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program for 2016. Partner-level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating.

PPG earned the honors in recognition of its dedication to providing electrocoat (e-coat), liquid and powder coatings, and pretreatment chemicals products and service of outstanding quality to John Deere’s global operations, as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. PPG representatives Viktor Sekmakas, Executive Vice President; Shelley Bausch, Vice President, Global Industrial Coatings; Andrew Carroll, Global Technical and Product Management Director, Industrial Coatings; and Jill Buckley, Global John Deere account Manager, Industrial Coatings, accepted the awards on behalf of the company.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.