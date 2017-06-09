PPG Names Aerospace General Managers, Announces Retirement

SYLMAR, CA – PPG has named Tim Behmlander Aerospace General Manager for the Americas and Reiner Stamm to succeed him as Aerospace General Manager for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Behmlander replaces Dave Morris, who retires July 1 as Aerospace Vice President and General Manager for the Americas after nearly 50 years in the aerospace industry.

In their new positions, Behmlander continues as a member of PPG’s aerospace leadership team, and Stamm joins both the company’s aerospace and EMEA-region leadership teams.

Behmlander began his PPG career in 1994 at the Troy, Michigan, automotive technical center, holding posts in the company’s automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings business before joining its aerospace business. After serving as Regional Business Manager for the northeast United States and then for the southwest United States and Mexico, he became Aerospace General Manager for the EMEA region and India in 2013.

Stamm joined PPG in 2000 as Business Manager for the Aerospace Application Support Center in Hamburg, Germany, and then moved to the company’s automotive OEM coatings business, where he most recently served as Market Director for the north and east EMEA region. He previously worked for Valspar Corp.

Morris began his career in 1970 at the John Blair Co. in Columbus, Ohio, becoming its President before moving in 1989 to Products Research Corp., which later became PRC-DeSoto International. He joined PPG with the acquisition of PRC-DeSoto in 1999, was promoted to Aerospace Vice President in 2003, and was named Vice President and General Manager for the Americas for PPG’s Aerospace business in 2007.