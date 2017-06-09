Protective Coating

PPG’s protective and marine coatings business has launched PPG HI-TEMP ™ 900, its latest solution for application in extreme operating conditions.

Resistant to temperatures ranging from -321 °F to 900 °F (-196 °C to 482 °C), PPG HI-TEMP 900 is suitable for application in petrochemical, refining, power, offshore, pulp and paper, and other industrial facilities.

Ideal for new building application, the coating offers multi-purpose, high-temperature corrosion protection with very high speed of application and handling.

Applicable as a primer, the coating offers a simple two-component product with complete crosslink curing at ambient temperatures and can be top coated with custom colors. The ability to apply the coating in one coat provides excellent speed of application and handling in the shop.

Consistent with the PPG HI-TEMP range, PPG HI-TEMP 900 is designed to provide superior surface corrosion resistance and prevent corrosion under insulation. Its corrosion under insulation (CUI) capability has been tested and verified using third-party testing in a multi-phase CUI chamber test. In addition, the coating offers excellent UV stability to prevent corrosion of non-insulated surfaces subject to atmospheric exposure.

Thermal shock can cause cracking, fracturing and delamination, allowing water to come into contact with the base layer of steel and potentially leading to CUI. PPG HI-TEMP 900 is able to withstand severe cyclic hot-cold conditions without affecting the coating performance.

