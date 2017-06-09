Evonik Announces Price Increase for DEGALAN®
June 9, 2017
ESSEN, Germany - The Coating & Adhesive Resins Business Line of Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH announced a price increase from minimum €0.05/kg to over €0.45/kg for its DEGALAN® grades for paint, coatings and printing inks applications.
The increase varies depending on region and single product and will be effective July 1, 2017, globally, and applies to all orders shipped on or after that date as contracts allow.
