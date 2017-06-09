IGM Resins Appoints Global Finance Director

WAALWIJK, the Netherlands — IGM Resins announced that Bart Oude Vrielink has joined the company as Global Finance Director. Oude Vrielink reports to acting CFO for the company, Dr. Carsten Koblin, and directly manages the regional controllers in EMEA, North America, Asia and South America.

As Global Finance Director, Oude Vrielink is responsible for the accounting operations of all regions to ensure that reported results comply with generally accepted accounting principles and/or international and local financial reporting standards. He also will oversee the annual audit process. Based in Waalwijk, the Netherlands, he will travel to all of IGM’s global locations.

IGM specializes in the development, manufacture and supply of products and technical services to the global UV ink, coatings and adhesives industry. IGM develops, produces and distributes a full range of radiation-curable materials including acrylate oligomers and monomers, photoinitiators, and additives.