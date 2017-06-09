Micro Powders Appoints Regional Sales Manager

TARRYTOWN, NY – Micro Powders Inc. has hired Bob Stearns as the company’s Regional Sales Manager for its industrial products. Stearns will be responsible for the Ohio Valley, lower Midwest and Southeast regions and will work out of his office in Columbus, Ohio.

Stearns has over 15 years of chemical industry experience. He started his career as a Chemist with BASF and focused on product development and technical service to the CASE market. In 2008, he joined Archway Sales as a CASE Technical Sales Representative in the Ohio Valley and most recently was the Ohio Valley District Manager for Nexeo Solutions CASE specialties business unit (formerly Archway Sales).

“Bob has the unique combination of vast technical knowledge, industry experience and strong customer relationships, which has made him extremely successful throughout his career,” said Gary Strauss, Micro Powders President. “We are excited to have Bob join Micro Powders and look forward to him bringing his experience to our sales team.”

