ShayoNano USA Inc. Inaugurates First U.S. Production Facility

STAFFORD, TX - ShayoNano USA Inc., a subsidiary of ShayoNano PTE Ltd., Singapore, inaugurated its first U.S. production facility, located in the Houston suburb of Stafford, Texas.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held May 23, officially opening a facility that will increase production capacity for a variety of ShayoNano’s nanochemistry products for the paint and coatings industry, including SmartHide™, an economical alternative to titanium dioxide. The facility employs piloting capabilities for new product scale-up and process development.

On hand for the ceremonial ribbon cutting were Mahesh Patel, the company’s CEO, Jeff Wiley, President of the Greater Fort Bend County Economic Development Corp., and Cyriac Alexander, CEO of Alexander Technical Institute (ATI), as well as industry and community stakeholders.

“This plant will serve as a model for future planned North American production sites as we continue to expand our mission to bring affordable nano-chemistry products to meet the needs of paints and coatings manufacturers,” said Patel.