Lonza Receives Technology Innovation Award from Ringier

ALLENDALE, NJ – Biocides provider Lonza has been awarded the 2017 Ringier Technology Innovation Award for its Proxel® LS Preservative. The Ringier Technology Innovation Award for the coatings industry is a professional award in China that recognizes products or technologies contributing to environmental protection and sustainable development. This Lonza biocide was one of nine winners in the additives category.

Proxel LS Preservative is the next-generation wet-state preservation product that offers MIT-free broad-spectrum performance at dosages that do not invoke the EUH208 allergen phrase. This next-generation preservative is designed to address the challenging global regulatory requirements while providing robust protection. Proxel LS Preservative is also expected to be in line with China’s upcoming green label regulation proposal.

In accepting the award at a ceremony on May 24, 2017, in Shanghai, Sandy Huang, Business Director of Coatings and Composites, Lonza China, said, “We are committed to the development of new actives and formulations to align with the ever-changing stringent global regulations. Guided by market demands, we collaborate with our customers to continue to innovate and bring new products to the market.”