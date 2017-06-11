Cabot Corp. Breaks Ground on Fumed Silica Facility in China

WUHAI, China/BOSTON - Cabot Corp. and joint venture partner Inner Mongolia Hengyecheng Silicone Co. Ltd. (HYC) broke ground on a new fumed silica manufacturing facility in Wuhai, China.

The project, announced in September 2016, is scheduled to be completed in 2019 and will further Cabot’s position as a leading producer of fumed silica. Cabot and HYC are investing approximately $60 million to build a world-class fumed silica manufacturing facility, with Cabot owning an 80% equity interest. In this mutually beneficial relationship, Cabot brings advanced fumed silica production technology and a strong leadership position in the rapidly growing region while HYC provides a long-term reliable source of feedstock.

CAB-O-SIL® fumed silica is a key ingredient in a variety of applications, including silicone elastomers, composites, adhesives, coatings, energy storage and consumer goods. Cabot’s fumed silica production technology ensures a high-performing and consistent fumed silica product that helps customers advance solutions in growth markets such as automotive, construction and renewable energy.

The new facility will have a manufacturing capacity of 8,000 metric tons of fumed silica per year. Cabot’s latest technological advances will be incorporated in the plant design and operations. These technologies will enhance Cabot’s leadership position in the industry, while promoting an industry standard in energy efficiency and recycling of by-product streams.