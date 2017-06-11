BCF Recognizes Long-Serving Members at 2017 Annual Conference

LONDON - The British Coatings Federation (BCF) recognized long-serving members of the federation with 25- and 50-year membership awards at its Annual Conference in May.

A total of 40 companies were honored for their continued commitment as members of the federation, and BCF’s CEO Tom Bowtell personally presented over half with plaques to commemorate their years of service.

Bowtell commented, “Over 30% of our manufacturer members have been in constant membership for at least 25 years, and 20 members have been with us every year for over 50 years. We continue to serve our members, and it’s a testament to the support levels from BCF staff that we have such loyal members. I’m looking forward to giving out future awards as our federation continues to grow in membership.”

The Annual Conference and its accompanying dinner took place mere days after the attack on Manchester, and donations were collected at the event in support of the Red Cross Manchester Emergency Fund, and evening celebrations cancelled in honor of the victims. To date, the collection has raised over £4,000.

To see a full list of award winners, visit www.coatings.org.uk/Members/member-recognition.