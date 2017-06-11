Axalta Facility Earns First Supplier Sustainability Award from Honda

PHILADELPHIA - Axalta Coating Systems was one of 55 suppliers recently honored by Honda North America for achievements in providing sustainable parts and materials. At the 33rd annual Honda Supplier Conference in Birmingham, Alabama, Honda recognized Axalta for the “exceptional commitment to social responsibility” demonstrated at the company’s Mount Clemens, Michigan, manufacturing and R&D facility. The award evaluates programs devoted to sustaining the environment, health and safety, human rights, and compliance and ethics, among other criteria. The award was previously known as the Honda Corporate Citizenship Award.

“At Axalta, we are committed to being socially responsible in the communities where we live and work while making superior products for our customers,” said Steve Markevich, Axalta Executive Vice President and President – Transportation Coatings and Greater China. “We are proud to accept this recognition from Honda as we work together to promote sustainable operations. Being a good neighbor and an engaged business partner are fundamental to Axalta’s growth and success.”

Axalta was recognized for the company’s introduction of waste-reduction initiatives that resulted in processing nearly one million pounds of solid waste using waste-to-energy technology, which avoids landfill disposal and generates income from the recyclable materials.

During the conference, Honda emphasized the importance of quality and innovation as the key to navigating the future of changing customer demand, which aligns with Axalta’s commitment to understanding customers’ emerging needs in order to provide them with innovative and sustainable coating solutions.

More information on Axalta’s sustainability efforts is available at www.axaltacs.com/axaltasustainability.