Gardner-Gibson Unveils New Website

TAMPA, FL – Gardner-Gibson Inc. announced the launch of its newly redesigned website to serve as a hub for its different brands in the building materials category. The parent company currently operates four distinct brands – Gardner®, Black Jack®, APOC® and Gardner Asphalt Supply®. Now, each of these brands enjoys a separate website, all of which are featured and linked from the new Gardner-Gibson site at www.gardner-gibson.com.

Gardner-Gibson.com now serves as a destination to learn more about the company’s history, news, career opportunities, and community involvement, and as a launch point to its different brands. The redesigned home page greets visitors with the option of viewing products by their favorite retailer or navigating directly to the Gardner (www.gardnercoatings.com), Black Jack (www.blackjackcoatings.com), APOC (www.apoc.com), or Gardner Asphalt Supply (www.gardnerasphaltsupply.com) brand families. Previously, the Gardner and Black Jack brands lived together on Gardner-Gibson’s website. Now each has its own dedicated website, allowing for more customized experiences.