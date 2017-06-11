Finishing Agenda

Spray Finishing Workshop Offered in September

June 11, 2017
TOLEDO – The Spray Finishing Technology Workshop, a three-day intensive training program, is scheduled for September 13-15, 2017, in Toledo. Classes meet from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily and include both classroom and hands-on sessions. Two continuing education units are awarded. Attendees should be involved with industrial, contractor or maintenance spray finishing applications, or spray equipment sales and distribution. Topics for the Spray Finishing Technology Workshop include equipment types and selection; equipment set-up, operation and maintenance; surface preparation and defect analysis; material selection; and safety and regulatory concerns.

To register, or for additional information, contact Jaime Wineland, Owens Community College, Workforce and Community Services Division, at 800/466.9367, ext.7320, or by e-mail at sprayworkshop@netscape.net.

Information is also available online at https://www.owens.edu/workforce_cs/spray2017-brochure.pdf.

