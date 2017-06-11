Anacolor Inc. Earns PPG Certified Applicator Program Accreditation

PITTSBURGH – The PPG coil and building products – exterior coatings group announced that Anacolor Inc., Quebec City, has achieved PPG CAP CERTIFIED APPLICATOR PROGRAM™ (PPG/CAP) accreditation as a premier member.

Anacolor joins a network of select commercial coatings applicators certified by PPG to apply high-performance fluoropolymer coatings such as DURANAR® liquid coatings to aluminum architectural components.

Éric Nadeau, President of Anacolor, said membership in the PPG/CAP program confirms his firm’s status as a premier coatings applicator. “We’ve had the privilege to finish aluminum components for many high-profile buildings throughout the country during the past 50 years, and are proud of the reputation we’ve gained as a trusted resource for architects and building owners,” he said. “We’re equally proud of our long association with PPG. This accreditation links the quality and tradition of two trusted brands in the minds of our customers and prospects, and gives them the peace of mind that comes with it.”

Brian Knapp, PPG Director, Coil and Building Products, said Anacolor has been a valued associate for more than 45 years. “When Anacolor first opened a half-century ago, it made a pledge to offer customers exceptional coatings backed by superior service. Accreditation in the PPG/CAP program is the latest example of their commitment to being one of the best coatings applicators in North America.”

To qualify for PPG/CAP accreditation, applicators undergo rigorous auditing encompassing all aspects of the coating process, from cleaning and pretreating the metal substrate to application of the coatings. The audit also includes a continuous training and education component and specifies paint application parameters and cure schedules.

PPG/CAP program accreditation enhances the ability of coatings applicators to meet building industry demands for value-added products and solutions. For coatings industry customers such as architects, general contractors, glazing contractors and building owners, the program helps ensure high levels of quality, reliability and performance.

PPG-certified applicators provide sourcing of aluminum-coated components, well-trained people, fast-track service to meet tight construction deadlines, and state-of-the-art technology through well-managed manufacturing locations. To learn more about the PPG/CAP program, visit www.ppgmetalcoatings.com.