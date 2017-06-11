PPG announced the launch of a new virtual room painter tool that enables anyone searching for the perfect color to try paint colors and palettes without visiting a paint store or lifting a brush. Powered by proprietary technology and created by PPG’s award-winning developers, the tool provides a realistic color preview and is now available for popular PPG brands including the GLIDDEN®, OLYMPIC®, PPG PAINTS™ and PITTSBURGH PAINTS & STAINS® lines.

“There are a number of digital paint color tools available now, but none offers quite the ease of use and realistic color accuracy of the new PPG virtual room painter,” said Scott Holman, PPG Senior Information Technology (IT) Manager. “PPG was among the first companies to launch a virtual room painter tool, and now we are thrilled to roll out a next-generation version that is easier to use and offers even better color application to help consumers find inspiration and accomplish their upcoming painting projects.”

Users can test colors faster thanks to intuitive “edge-detect” functionality, which quickly and automatically finds and maps the ends of a wall within a photo. Once users select their color choices, they simply touch or click onto their photo for quick digital painting. The tool also provides an edit function to give users exact precision.

“Color is a prevalent aspect of a home’s personality. No one should just live with the color on their walls – they should love it,” said Dee Schlotter, PPG Senior Color Marketing Manager. “At PPG, we know color selection. Our tools help simplify users’ color selection, carefully narrowing to the right color offering through customer and project profiles. We understand the importance of color as part of a home update project and paint purchase, and PPG developers were driven by this concept as they designed the tool.”

The first digital tool of its kind, it offers a number of enhanced features including:

One-stop shop – A separate app is no longer required to select and try paint colors. The tool can be used directly from the paint brands’ websites on a mobile device or computer.

Realistic visualization – When using a personal photo, the tool’s advanced technology takes into account characteristics of a room such as lighting conditions for accurate color visualization.

Color options in a click – It’s simple to upload a photo of your home or try PPG’s inspiration room photos to try color options. To test colors, users can select from color families and curated color palettes, search for specific color names, or upload a photo that inspires them to bring colors from the photo to their walls.

Gather input from family and friends – Do you want to get others’ opinions on your color selections? Request input from friends by clicking on email, Facebook or Pinterest sharing icons within the tool.

Save, then paint – Once users find a color they love, it’s easy to save the project by simply entering an e-mail address – there is no need to create an account to access a project at a later time. Users also receive an e-mail with their favorite paint color choices and a colorized room image for future reference when purchasing paint.

Buy online, get samples or find a store – After selecting your paint colors, the virtual room painter tool will help users locate and purchase their color.

To access and try the tool, visit the websites of PPG’s popular brands. The technology behind the new PPG virtual room painter tool also will be available through more than 30 PPG consumer paint brands globally in the coming months.