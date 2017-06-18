Rheology Fundamentals Workshop Offered in October

MADBURY, NH - Emulsion Polymers Consulting and Education LLC is offering its workshop on rheology fundamentals and applications for synthetic latices and associated coating formulations this October. Don Sundberg, Professor Emeritus of the University of New Hampshire and President of Emulsion Polymers Consulting and Education LLC, has joined forces with Professor Raymond H. Fernando of CalPoly to create an interactive workshop that deals with the rheological characteristics of synthetic latices as they are produced via the emulsion polymerization process and used in formulated coating dispersions.

The workshop will be held October 11-13, 2017, in Las Vegas, just prior to the Western Coatings Symposium and Show. Click here for additional information.