Program Set for Pigment and Colour Science Forum 2017

ALICANTE, Spain - Smithers Rapra announced the program for its Pigment and Colour Science Forum 2017. Taking place Oct. 3-5 in Alicante, Spain, the popular conference will again unite the pigment and colorants sector for two days of technical presentations on all things pigments, from market trends to innovations in material and technology.

The conference will open on October 4 with a plenary session providing an update on the pigments industry. Presentations by Artikol, Tronox and PPG will examine the global pigments industry, consolidation and market drivers.

Other sessions include presentations from Expertas Global and BASF on color trends and perceptions; presentations on the advances in color science from Merck, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies and LED Y SPA; and presentations on exploring innovations across applications from Sun Chemical, Carbon BV and Blackberry.

As the conference is co-located with the TiO 2 World Summit, there will also be a joint session on end-market innovations on day two, alongside the Pigment Properties - Process Revolutions for Enhanced Performance and Novel Opportunities across the Value Chain sessions.

Click here to view the full conference program.