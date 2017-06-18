Azelis Canada Hires Sales Manager for CASE Division

BRAMPTON, Ontario – Azelis Canada, an Azelis Americas company, has appointed Christopher (Chris) Ellen as its new Sales Manager for the CASE Division. Ellen joins Azelis Canada with over 14 years of sales management experience in the supply of specialty chemicals to the CASE, as well as the rubber, plastics, surface treatment and metalworking manufacturing sectors.

Ellen is looking forward to working closely with the Canadian CASE sales and marketing team to develop strategies for growth of Azelis Canada’s expanding product line. His experience in high-level corporate strategy positions, combined with his industry involvement and motivation for success, will be assets in bringing the Canadian CASE team to a new level.