APV Engineered Coatings Receives Award

AKRON, OH — BUILDINGS Magazine, a publication serving the professional facility management industry, has selected NeverFade® Exterior Coating from APV Engineered Coatings as a recipient of its 2017 Money-Saving Products award. The magazine’s editorial staff chose NeverFade Exterior Coating with Kynar Aquatec® resin for its cost-savings potential and relevance to commercial building management.

The product is one of 41 products showcased in the June 2017 issue of BUILDINGS and online at www.BUILDINGS.com. Finalists were evaluated by the BUILDINGS editorial staff for the money-saving qualities they offer to building owners and facility managers in areas such as energy efficiency, water savings and maintenance.

“Everyone at APV is honored and thrilled that this prestigious national publisher has recognized NeverFade,” said Erin Brown, Director of Marketing and Business Development, APV Engineered Coatings.

NeverFade Exterior Coatings are a line of water-based, low-VOC exterior coatings for metal, concrete, stucco, masonry and vinyl siding applications. The coatings contain Kynar Aquatec, a PVDF resin known as a tough, engineering thermoplastic that maintains high stability when exposed to harsh thermal, chemical and ultraviolet environments. They resist fading, dirt, staining, algae, mold, fungal growth and corrosion. APV Engineered Coatings manufactures each batch of NeverFade to order and custom color matches the product to the customer’s specifications.

Founded in 1878, APV Engineered Coatings custom formulates and manufactures industrial coatings and advanced chemical products in Akron, Ohio.