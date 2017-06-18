PPG Earns Safran Awards for Aerospace E-coat Primer

SYLMAR, CA – PPG has earned recognition for AEROCRON™ electrocoat aerospace primer in the supplier category of the 2017 Safran Innovation Awards, including first-place honors from Safran Nacelles and second place from parent company Safran. Each year, the 10 companies comprising Safran select the most promising initiatives from their employees, partners and suppliers to receive Innovation Awards. Winners then go on to compete for Safran honors.

The awards were presented by Safran at the Safran Aerospace Museum in Villaroche, near Paris, and by Safran Nacelles at the company’s Le Havre, France, site. Accepting awards for PPG were Daniel Bencun, Global Director for Aerospace Coatings; Jerome Buszmak, PPG Europe, Middle East and Africa region Aerospace E-coat Program Manager; Jerome Mancy, Aerospace Business Manager for EMEA south; and Pierre Reguer, PPG Aerospace Original Equipment Sales Manager for France.

Safran has qualified PPG’s e-coat aerospace primer to specification PR-1037 for application to structural aircraft parts for corrosion resistance. The qualification enables the Safran companies and their subcontractors to produce parts for Safran using the chrome-free PPG e-coat primer.

Bencun said Aerocron e-coat aerospace primer offers significant benefits over traditional spray primers. “PPG’s e-coat process can provide better corrosion protection, more uniform application, and less coating weight for cost savings and enhanced aircraft fuel economy, which are so important in this industry,” he said. “We are proud to earn this recognition for PPG’s innovative technology that is the first e-coat process specifically for aerospace applications.”

Aerocron primer is water-based and chrome-free, for reduced emissions as well as waste-treatment requirements. The application process eliminates overspray along with related product waste, and worker contact with products is reduced.

Safran Nacelles is number two in the world for aircraft nacelles, with over 18,400 devices in service, and over 110,000 flight hours per day. The company is active in all segments of the market, from regional jets and corporate aircraft to the largest airliners.