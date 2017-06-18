PPG Launches New Website for Architectural Metal Coatings

PITTSBURGH – PPG has launched a new website for architectural metal coatings featuring a streamlined appearance, intuitive navigation and enhanced access to popular coatings specification tools.

Architects, specifiers and product manufacturers will find PPG’s product information organized by coatings type — coil or extrusion — as well as by finished end-use or performance requirement. Coil coatings are searchable by roofing, panel and industrial applications. Extrusion coatings are sorted according to American Architectural Metal Association (AAMA) standards for residential, light commercial and high-performance coatings.

The site also hosts profiles and data sheets for nearly two dozen metal coatings, including premium DURANAR® and CORAFLON® coatings, as well as hard-working, value-focused products such ACRYNAR®, DURACRON®, DURAFORM®, DURASTAR® ULTRA-COOL®, ENVIROCRON®, ENVIRON®, MACROFLEX®, PLASTICRON® and POLYCRON® coatings.

A “Where to Buy” section links visitors to members of the PPG CERTIFIED APPLICATOR PROGRAM™ network, a select group of extrusion coatings applicators, as well as a list of PPG-approved coil coaters around the world

Popular specification aids such as the online color selector and INDX™ Knowledge Hub are accessible from the site, as are architectural color cards, product literature, product specifications, certificates of analysis, frequently asked questions and the PPG metal coatings electronic binder, which provides continuous access to PPG's entire collection of metal coatings catalogs, product brochures and data sheets.

Brian Knapp, PPG Director, Coil and Building Products, said that the metal coatings website is designed to make it easier for visitors to find the information they need quickly. “The volume of information on our website is continually expanding in response to customer demand,” he explained. “Our challenge is finding new ways to make their jobs less complicated and we believe the new website helps accomplish that.”

Additional content includes an automated sample request system, project case studies and a project photo gallery. There also is a link to the Duranar coatings 50th anniversary website at www.duranar50.com.

To sample the site, visit www.ppgmetalcoatings.com.