Scuff-Resistant Paint

Ultra Spec SCUFF-X by Benjamin Moore is the first-of-its-kind, one-component interior latex paint engineered specifically to resist scuffmarks in high-traffic, commercial environments. SCUFF-X provides superior scuff-resistance to two-component coatings, without the strong odor, pre-mixing, short pot-life and application difficulties associated with similar products.

Recommended areas for use include high-traffic, commercial spaces such as hallways, stairwells, lobbies, offices, gymnasiums, locker rooms, public restrooms, retail fitting rooms and much more. The cutting-edge formulation enables the coating to be low-VOC, eligible for LEED® v4 credit and CHPS certified.

SCUFF-X is available in gallons and five-gallon pails in more than 3,500 Benjamin Moore colors and three finishes: matte, eggshell and satin.

Visit www.benjaminmoore.com/SCUFF-X.