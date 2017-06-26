Elementis THIXATROL® PM thickeners

Our new THIXATROL® PM industrial thickeners improve sag resistance and are easier to use. They provide high viscosity, thixotropy, and thick layer sag control in high-build systems that contain little solvent or are solvent-free. These products have broad compatibility with various solvents and diluents without impacting adhesion or corrosion properties.

THIXATROL® PM thickeners are cost-effective 100% active powders that are highly efficient at low loading levels. They are seed-resistant, which allows low temperature activation and processing, making them easier to use than traditional technologies.

Get to know us better.

THIXATROL® PM 8056 Rheological Additive for solventborne and high-solids systems