Valspar Rolls Out First-Of-Its-Kind Regional Exterior Paint

MINNEAPOPLIS - To address the different types of climate conditions around the country, Valspar has developed three new formulations of Reserve regional exterior paints – Valspar® Reserve® Extreme Weather Paint + Primer with SunStopper™ Technology, Valspar Reserve Extreme Weather Paint + Primer with RainRelief™ Technology and Valspar Reserve Extreme Weather Paint + Primer with SeasonFlex™ Technology. The coatings include ingredients never before used in any other consumer paint while retaining the qualities for which Valspar Reserve is so valued – its One-Coat Protection, HydroChroma Technology and wide color offering, among them. With three region-specific options in the premium collection, each has been engineered to provide long-lasting exterior protection against the elements.

“This update to the Valspar Reserve line represents an unprecedented category innovation,” said Heidi Petz, Vice President of Marketing for Valspar. “We pursued its development after Consumer Insights found that homeowners were looking for a durable paint to address their area’s unique weather conditions, and further research helped us to define three distinct weather zones comprising the nation. We are proud to provide such a high degree of customized solutions and are continually investing in formulations that raise the bar and set new standards for helping consumers achieve the best possible results, every step of the way.”

Specifically formulated for warm, dry and sunny weather Valspar Reserve Extreme Weather Paint + Primer with SunStopper Technology serves as a sunscreen for homes in and around desert areas including New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, California and Texas. The One-Coat Protection, combined with a dual-action formula, blocks color-fading UV rays and sun damage and prevents peeling, cracking and chalking.

Valspar Reserve Extreme Weather Paint + Primer with RainRelief Technology has a long-lasting, mildew-resistant finish specifically for regions experiencing frequent rain and humidity, such as in and around Washington, Oregon, Florida and Georgia. The RainRelief™ technology is combined with the One-Coat Protection that locks out moisture for a storm-tight seal and creates a thick flexible barrier that bridges hairline cracks and defies peeling for enhanced longevity.

The Valspar Reserve Extreme Weather Paint + Primer with SeasonFlex Technology was designed for regions experiencing the spectrum of blazing summers and extreme winters, such as the Midwest and Northeast. The SeasonFlex technology provides a mold-, mildew- and algae-resistant coasting and stands up to peeling, cracking and fading.

The Reserve regional exterior line is currently available exclusively at Lowe’s, with each paint type available in the regions for which they were designed.