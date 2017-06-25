Polychem powder coatings launched the new Polychem Powder Coatings Color Card. The card, which features powder coated chips to give an exact representation of the powder, includes 125 colors and special effects from 14 color collections.

Colors from the classic collection including bronze, metal effects, multi-component looks, wrinkles and veins, are displayed alongside the bright auto collection, neons and the soft "barely there" shades. The card also showcases the ever-popular altered RAL effects, which allow users to take any RAL shade and add effects such as silver sparkles, river textures and veins to the color.

Lauren Bayer, Polychem Manager, explained, “We are really excited about this free new card. It really captures the many looks that are available through Polychem. And of course as we are custom powder experts, if our customers want to change the color or create their own effect that they don’t see there, it’s really easy for them to do.”

Polychem powders are popular with designers and coaters alike and offer protection in literally thousands of colors and special effects. Everything on the card is available with the five-pound minimums, fast turnaround times and competitive pricing that Polychem is known for.

To order a free Polychem color card, contact Lauren Bayer at lbayer@ifsocatings.com or call 940/612.0401.