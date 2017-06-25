CCAI’s FINISHING Pavilion and Education Program at FABTECH is Back in Chicago

CHICAGO - Now in its eighth year, CCAI’s FABTECH FINISHING Pavilion and Education Program is the place for finishing professionals to enhance their skills, learn from industry experts, exchange best practices, and explore the latest technology and advancements in the industry. Months before the start of FABTECH 2017, the FINISHING Pavilion is more than 95% sold with close to 200 exhibitors. As FABTECH returns to Chicago’s McCormick Place, an expected 50,000 attendees will have access to over 750,000 net square feet of exhibit space filled with more than 1,700 exhibitors showcasing everything from welding, forming, fabricating, stamping and finishing.

The CCAI FINISHING Pavilion is packed with suppliers that will bring products, services, innovative ideas and equipment to attendees interested in all finishing technologies. FABTECH 2017 takes place Nov. 6-9 at McCormick Place in downtown Chicago.

“It’s been amazing how CCAI’s FINISHING Pavilion has grown since we first partnered with FABTECH in 2010,” said CCAI Executive Director, Anne Goyer. “We’ll have more than 50,000 net square feet of exhibit space devoted to industrial finishing this year in Chicago, our largest show floor presence yet. Additionally, our education program features a lot of new information and presentations. It’s great to see CCAI’s FINISHING Pavilion and educational offering grow and get better every year. FABTECH truly is where the finishing industry meets each year. Be sure to stop by and visit CCAI in booth A6135.”

To view complete up-to-date information and the exhibitor and education program listings for the entire show, visit www.fabtechexpo.com. Scroll over the EXHIBITOR SEARCH tab to view the floor plan, list of exhibitors, show planning tools and more. Details on the education program sessions can be found under the EDUCATION tab.