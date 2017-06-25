RadTech Europe Conference Explores UV/EB Technologies and Markets

PRAGUE - The end-use markets for UV/EB curing have grown dramatically in the two years since RadTech Europe held its last conference. Taking place at the Clarion Hotel in Prague on Oct. 17-19, the RTE Conference and Exhibition 2017 will be a large and lively event, with an in-depth formal agenda complemented by an extensive on-site supplier exhibition and strong networking opportunities.

Today, radiation curing is used in a wide variety of applications, ranging from industrial coatings and packaging to electronics, automotive components and 3D printing/additive manufacturing. The event’s agenda has been structured to provide a detailed update on innovations and developments for major materials and equipment suppliers at all levels, as well as for the end users whose needs they serve.

Conference Chairman Dawn Skinner, Process Development Manager for Heraeus Noblelight Ltd., has assembled more than 60 speakers who will cover wide-ranging topics of current interest and relevance centered on new UV/EB and UV-LED technology developments and applications. The program will broadly feature developments in photochemistry, photoinitiators, formulations, coatings, equipment and printing, as well as innovations in materials and applications, including 3D printing, and legislative issues.

The inclusion of parallel conference sessions in the program enables participants to choose their own topics and to gain from the in-depth coverage of particular subject areas. With each session chaired by an industry expert, this truly international event will host speakers that include academics, suppliers across the value chain, and end users from around the European continent and beyond.

Also featured in the conference program will be the presentation ceremony to the winner of the industry’s Paul Dufour Award for the best conference paper.

The single-floor integration of conference and breakout rooms with the exhibition is a popular feature of the hotel, both for event participants and organizers, and offers a special opportunity to optimize networking, both around the exhibition stands and in the relaxed setting of the coffee bar. Following a sell-out of exhibition space in 2015, this year’s bookings already feature more than 20 companies.

The exhibition will include a Business Information Market, featuring product and equipment introductions by RadTech Europe members and offering a presentation platform for students. RadTech Europe’s Secretariat is handling a call for submissions for this part of the program. Additionally, interested parties unable to attend the formal conference sessions may separately visit the exhibition. The event will also host a lively social program in the evenings.

Details of the 2017 conference program and online delegate/exhibitor booking are available at www.radtech2017.com.