CPI Announces Keynote Speaker for Polyurethanes Technical Conference

WASHINGTON – The Center for the Polyurethanes Industry (CPI) of the American Chemistry Council announced that Dr. Mahzarin Banaji, a Harvard University psychology professor, will deliver the keynote at the 2017 Polyurethanes Technical Conference on Oct. 2, 2017. Banaji will examine the importance of diversity and inclusion in relation to the STEM disciplines, with special relevance to the plastics and polyurethanes industry, and how companies can help plan a course of action to differentiate the polyurethane industry from others. The conference will take place from Oct. 2-4, 2017, at the New Orleans Marriott in New Orleans.

“We are excited to have Dr. Banaji share her experience on how the polyurethane industry can drive innovation and attract and retain new talent in this evolving world,” said Lee Salamone, Senior Director of CPI. “I am grateful to CPI member BASF for its support of this keynote presentation.”

The 2017 Polyurethanes Technical Conference, the longest-running polyurethanes conference in North America, will also feature CPI’s Polyurethane Professional Development Program, the Polyurethane Innovation Award and a Table Top Exhibition. For a full schedule of events, click here.