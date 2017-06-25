FORREST Technical Coatings Hosts Grand Opening of Expanded Facilities

EUGENE, OR — FORREST Technical Coatings will host a grand opening event October 12 to unveil updated and expanded powder R&D and production facilities. In addition to conventional powders, FORREST focuses on specialty formulations and custom color matches and is globally recognized for its high-temperature-resistant products. The additional capacity will be complemented by ISO 9001:2015 certification, anticipated in early 2018.

“We started producing powders in 1996 with a focus on building products and relationships,” says Mark Forrest, second-generation company President. “After more than 20 years, we are excited to be scaling up to offer greater value to our customers across the country and around the globe.”

The event will include a training provided by nationally known powder expert Rodger Talbert. This course includes six hours of classroom, including hands-on application and a tour of the lab and production facilities. Topics to be covered include: part preparation, powder application, curing, racking and fixtures, powder materials, color matching theory, powder performance, troubleshooting, and testing and quality control. The training event is currently open for registration at www.forrestpaint.com.