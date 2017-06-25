Troy Corp. Names Senior Vice President AMEAI and Regulatory Affairs

FLORHAM PARK, NJ – Troy Corp. announced the election of Donald A. Shaw to the position of Senior Vice President AMEAI and Regulatory Affairs, reporting to W. Brian Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Shaw will be responsible for continuing the company’s growth efforts in Asia-Pacific, where Troy has been a trusted supplier since 1970 and has manufactured advanced products in the region since 1997. Shaw will also oversee the company’s expanding Regulatory Affairs department.

“I look forward to the challenges of my new role,” says Shaw. “Troy’s focus on the Asia-Pacific and Middle East and India regions has put the company in a strong position to build a secure footing in the regions, and build trust through long-term partnerships with customers. This will continue.” Shaw also noted that Troy’s commitment to regulatory support for customers worldwide is proving more and more essential. “Regulatory matters greatly impact our industry, and we do not expect this to change. Troy’s dedication to assisting customers to achieve compliance and success in the marketplace is yet another building block of the partnerships we form.”

Shaw joined Troy in 2000 as Director, Product Registration. He later assumed responsibility for managing Troy’s Analytical Services group and was promoted to Vice President of Development in 2004. In 2007, Shaw was promoted to Vice President & General Manager for Troy Asia and Regulatory Affairs.