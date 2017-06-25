Acme-Hardesty Welcomes New Supply Chain and Sales Team Members

BLUE BELL, PA – Acme-Hardesty, a division of Jacob Stern & Sons and an industry leader in oleochemicals and bio-based specialty ingredients, has hired two new team members.

As Inventory Planning Coordinator, Erik Tkacs will assist in managing relationships with third-party storage, service and transportation providers for bulk and packaged products. He will also execute day-to-day inventory management tasks to ensure the highest level of inventory accuracy, lowest inventory carrying costs and high levels of customer service.

As Inside Sales and Marketing Specialist, Deanna Mulicka will grow and manage customer relationships with a focus on the personal care and food markets. She will also handle sales force back-up coverage, lead management and inside marketing activities.