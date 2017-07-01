Digital Process Automation Streamlines Product Development

Developing the chemical compounds that are the basis for brighter and longer-lasting colors in an array of commercial, military and household wares is the business of Shepherd Chemical Company in Norwood, Ohio. The company, part of the Shepherd Group, creates chemical formulations used in making products like appliance glass, roof tiles, coatings, siding and fencing. Until recently, Shepherd chemists put together work orders to test concepts for new chemical compounds by sending them via paper or email to Shepherd’s pilot plant, a scaled-down manufacturing facility and a proving ground for proposed products. Paper and email, of course, had the benefits of simplicity.

But Rick Boonstra, Business System and User Experience Leader for Shepherd, says the “process could not scale well,” especially as Shepherd saw its business grow. Scaling its operation is an important consideration, since the pigments market is estimated to expand in the U.S. and abroad. According to an Allied Market Research report released last November, the global pigments market is expected to top $26 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.1 percent between 2014 and 2022. A key strategy for keeping up with that growth, say analysts, is launching new products.