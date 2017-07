Ross Model 42N-36S Sanitary Ribbon Blender offers a 36-cu.ft. maximum working capacity. A double-ribbon agitator turns up to 40 rpm within the U-shaped trough, producing a balanced lateral and radial movement of batch materials. The blender cover includes safety grating and a custom bag dump station. A 150-psig ASME code-stamped dimpled stainless steel jacket is supplied around the trough for heating and cooling. Call 800/243.7677.