Additive from Clariant

Hostavin®1 TB-03 is a combination of a high-performance UV absorber and a hindered amine light stabilizer for high-performance coatings. With broad compatibilities in both solventborne and waterborne coatings, it is recommended for all kinds of highly durable clear and pigmented coatings, and for applications that include automotive clearcoats, plastic coatings, coil coatings, and high-end wood coatings. Visit www.clariant.com.