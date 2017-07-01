Preservative from Lonza

Proxel Spektra™ preservative is a dual-active, broad-spectrum biocide for wet-state preservation of water-based paints. It is free from formaldehyde, MIT and CMIT. It is a low-viscosity solution that is pH and temperature stable. It benefits from the use of two complementary active ingredients providing enhanced antimicrobial efficacy and protection from bacteria in a wide range of industrial applications. Visit www.lonza.com.